Ways to save when traveling via Amtrak in Virginia

Amtrak is a cheap and easy way for those around the country to travel without having to take a car, and luckily, there are plenty of deals to make a ride that much more enticing in Virginia.

Currently, Amtrak is offering 15% off travel in Virginia when using their fare finder, which you can access here. If you’re booking through the Amtrak App, you can use the discount code V552.

In Virginia and the majority of the Northeast U.S., there are other great ways to save. Small groups can save up to 60%, tickets for kids 2 to 12 can be 50% off, and students and seniors can get up to 15% and 10% off, respectively.

