Woman lands 30-pound blue catfish on James River in Virginia, sets IGFA women’s line class world record

Pat Hutchinson was fishing the James River in Virginia on January 5, 2025, when she landed this 13.61-kilogram (30-pound) blue catfish.

VIRGINIA – One lucky woman kicked off 2026 with the catch of a lifetime: a 30-pound blue catfish.

Pat Hutchinson was fishing on the James River on Jan. 5 when she landed the big catch, according to the International Game Fish Association (IGFA). With this extraordinary feat, Hutchinson set the IGFA Women’s 3-kg (6 lb.) Line Class World Record for the species.

Recommended Videos

The catfish didn’t go down without a fight. It struck Hutchinson’s cut bait and took a 22-minute battle to reel in.

She then recorded the weight on her certified scale before safely releasing the fish.

Congrats to Hutchinson!