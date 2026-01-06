Wythe County Sheriff’s Office adds two new K9s, invites community to help name them

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has added two new furry members to its team, and you might even get to help name them.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has added two new furry members to its team, and you might even get to help name them.

The sheriff’s office purchased the K9s thanks to a $49,577 grant. The dogs will be trained to detect narcotics and assist in tracking lost children, missing seniors, and criminal suspects.

Recommended Videos

“This is another step in making our community safer and giving our deputies the tools they need to do their job,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“I’ll be sharing photos soon once our new K9s arrive, and we may even ask for your help in naming them. Thank you for your continued support of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and for helping us keep Wythe County safe.”