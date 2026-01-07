Bedford County closes digital divide with $25 million boost in high-speed internet

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County is making big strides in closing the digital divide with a major boost in high-speed internet access. Thanks to a $25 million grant from Virginia’s Telecommunication Initiative, thousands of homes and businesses that once struggled with slow or no internet are finally getting connected.

The county teamed up with local providers Zitel, Shentel, and Riverstreet Networks to launch three major broadband expansion projects. Rodney Gray, chief operating officer at Zitel, explained the impact: “We’re bringing in high-speed fiber-optic cable with speeds that are only matched by those in Richmond and Northern Virginia. Right now, we offer 2 gig internet service to the rural areas of Bedford County.”

Just recently, Riverstreet Networks held a sign-up event at the Glenwood Center in Lynch Station, giving residents a chance to learn more and ask questions about the new internet services. Constance Feazell, a Riverstreet customer, shared her experience: “When we first moved down here there was nothing. So we went through the satellite company which I think was the only one in the whole country. To have this option for these people and this service is just wonderful.”

This partnership means about 15,000 homes and businesses that previously had limited or no internet access will finally get reliable high-speed connections this year. It’s a huge step forward for the community, opening doors for work, school, and staying connected.

Mike Meinel, vice president of marketing for Riverstreet, summed it up: “Broadband is such an important part of everyday life now. It’s like electricity at home. People have been starved in these areas for internet for years.”

With this new high-speed internet, Bedford County is closing the gap and bringing rural communities into the digital age, making life easier for families and businesses alike.