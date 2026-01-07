Beford Firefighters work two vehicle fires Tuesday

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department announced Wednesday that crews worked two vehicle fires Tuesday night.

Officials said that the first vehicle fire occurred at the intersection of Moneta Road and Snead Circle at 6:37 p.m. Crews responded to find a pick-up truck fully involved. Engine 1 assumed the fire attack, and Chief 1 assumed command. Rescue 1 arrived and assisted with the attack and once the scene was clear it was turned over to the police and Fire Marshall Officer on scene.

The second vehicle fire occurred at the intersection of Orange and McGhee Streets. Chief 1 arrived to find a pickup truck with heavy fire showing from the passenger compartment. Engine 1 and Rescue 1 arrived just behind the chief and quickly brought the fire under control.

The scene was turned over to the Fire Marshal and is currently under investigation.