Danville Public Schools announces Board Chair and Vice Chair

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools announced Tuesday that Ty’Quan Graves would serve as chair and Kacey Cunningham would serve as vice chair of the Danville Public School Board for 2026 after a reorganization Tuesday.

Graves has served on the school board since 2018, and this will be his fourth year serving as chair. Cunningham has served on the school board since 2025, and this will be her first year serving as vice chair.

Recommended Videos

Each was chosen to serve in their capacities in a majority vote during the meeting.

“I appreciate the board’s continued support and confidence in my leadership,” Graves said. “I am excited to continue serving in this capacity as we build on progress in the division.”

“I look forward to serving our students, staff, families, and community, as well as continued collaboration with the Danville City School board and assisting Chair Graves to the best of my ability,” Cunningham said.

In addition, Marketa Bass Jones and Andrea Gillus were elected to continue in their roles as School Board Clerk and Deputy Clerk, respectively. The board also approved dates for the 2026 school board meetings and the School Board Code of Conduct.