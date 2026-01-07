Ferris wheel proposed atop Center in the Square to boost Roanoke tourism

Roanoke – A Roanoke nonprofit is considering a bold new idea that could transform Roanoke’s downtown skyline and attract more visitors. A proposal is underway to build a giant Ferris wheel perched five to seven stories above Center in the Square, the city’s cultural hub.

Tara Marciniak, president and general manager of Center in the Square, is the driving force behind the concept, which she calls the Sky Garden Project. She envisions the Ferris wheel as a unique ride attraction that offers stunning views of the Appalachian Mountains.

“We don’t really have an attraction downtown. Not one of this kind of magnitude that’s a ride,” Marciniak said. “I, of course, love the views from Center in the Square sixth and seventh story. I’ve thought, well, if we put a Ferris wheel up there, now you have a ride component and you can enjoy the gorgeous views of the Appalachian Mountains.”

The idea draws inspiration from the old Ferris wheel at Salem’s Lakeside Amusement Park. Marciniak said the wild idea all started with a joke.

“The original idea came about because one of our board members happens to own several of the old Lakeside amusement park rides and he very kindly set them out at one of the events. So once that event concluded we thought, hmm where else can we stick that Ferris wheel because it’s such an amazing attraction. Not only that but I consider it kind of marketing, you can’t really drive by a Ferris Wheel and not notice that it’s there,” Marciniak said. “So at first it started as a bit of a joke, we were like, well we own the building, we’ll just throw it on top of the roof, but then I kept thinking about it and kept thinking about it. So I ended up talking to Chris Venable with Spectrum Design. That’s who we use at Center in the Square. And instead of laughing me out of the room, he said, actually, you do have a swath of space on your seventh story that we can reinforce into a smaller, lakeside-sized Ferris wheel. And after we walked around on the rooftop, he said, you know, you have the parking garage here.

Early plans consider a potentially larger 130-foot-tall Ferris wheel atop the adjoining city parking garage next door, offering riders a spin over the city skyline.

Renderings show the Ferris wheel would feature enclosed gondolas with heated seats, making it usable year-round. Marciniak also shared an exciting detail: “Several of the companies that I’ve been contacting about the various Ferris wheels, they can embed a giant LED star in the middle of it, and of course, we’re already the Star City, so why not have a giant star hovering over top of the Star City?”

The attraction aims to be a year-round draw for visitors, and an opportunity for locals to experience the views during different seasons.

“It’s going to look different for every season,” Marciniak said.

The project’s first major hurdle is funding. The nonprofit behind the idea is seeking $250,000 from the state for a feasibility study to determine if the Ferris wheel can become a reality.

Marciniak explained, “So what we’re looking for is an appropriation from the state.” This will require support from elected officials.

Mayor Joe Cobb expressed enthusiasm for the idea. “So, when I first heard this idea, I was really excited about the possibility of this. Everybody loves the rooftop of Center in the Square. We have a great restaurant. We have great views.” He referenced a similar attraction at the City Museum in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis Wheel sits atop it’s building.

City council members have also shown support. Marciniak hopes Delegate Sam Rasoul will present a funding request to the General Assembly soon.

Marciniak emphasized that the project does not seek city funds. “We don’t really want money to come from the city’s coffers, right? We already have so many amazing programs that we need funds already. So, we would like funding to come from the state.”

The feasibility study is necessary to determine the structural and financial aspects of the project, and if it would make money. The larger optioned Ferris Wheel being consider would cost an estimated $4 million dollars.

If successful, the Ferris wheel could become a shining new star on Roanoke’s skyline and a fresh attraction to energize downtown.