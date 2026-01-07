Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office warning public of scam calls

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public regarding a rise in reports of scam calls claiming that individuals have “missed jury duty” and now owe money or face arrest.
Officials said that the suspects are demanding payment from $500 to $7,000 and are also using numbers that are associated with the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding these scam calls and how to be safe:
Let’s be clear:
Law enforcement will NOT call you demanding payment EVER
We definitely don’t take gift cards (Target, Apple, Google )
Threats + urgency = SCAM
If someone calls saying you’ll be arrested unless you pay right now… hang up!!
Do not call the number back.
Scammers are reportedly making multiple calls to the same number to pressure victims into paying money.
Real jury issues are handled by the courts—not surprise phone calls.
When in doubt:
Don’t give out any personal information
Don’t send money
Call your local law enforcement agency
Share this with friends and family—especially anyone who might panic when they hear the words “jury duty.”Roanoke County Sherrif's Office