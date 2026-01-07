Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office warning public of scam calls

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public regarding a rise in reports of scam calls claiming that individuals have “missed jury duty” and now owe money or face arrest.

Officials said that the suspects are demanding payment from $500 to $7,000 and are also using numbers that are associated with the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding these scam calls and how to be safe: