Roanoke Waste Management to collect Christmas trees through Jan. 29

As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Solid Waste Management announced Wednesday that it would be collecting natural Christmas trees through Thursday, Jan. 29. Residents should remove all lights, bulbs, ornaments, garland and tinsel before placing the tree at the curb with bulk and brush on their regular collection day.

Officials said trees without decorations will be processed as mulch, while trees with lights and ornaments will be taken to the landfill.

Anyone with questions can call the Solid Waste Customer Service team at (540) 853-2000, Option 1.