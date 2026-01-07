Roanoke’s beloved Gift Niche shop closes after 43 years in city market

ROANOKE, Va. – The Gift Niche, a cherished fixture in the Roanoke City Market for more than four decades, is preparing to close its doors for good. The co-owners announced plans for significant sales as they work to clear out inventory before the shop’s final day.

“Between now and the first of the month, we are going to have gigantic sales. We’re going to try and get rid of our inventory and our display. Hopefully we will see a lot of our old customers,” said Laura Duckworth, co-owner of the Gift Niche.

The decision to close was difficult, influenced by several factors prompting the owners to move in a new direction. The news has sparked reflection among community members, many sharing memories on social media.

Tamara Dennis, owner of Priss E. Nerd, emphasized the deep community ties businesses like the Gift Niche foster. “I just really wanted to remind people that a business closing its doors isn’t just someone that’s leaving because they can’t make money anymore. They lose such a big part of their community,” she said.

Duckworth recalled touching moments with longtime customers. “For people that have shopped with us through the 43 years, I’ve had two this morning. One lady says she started shopping here in 1986 because that’s when she started working downtown. So we look forward to getting to see a lot of those folks.”

Since opening in 1983, the Gift Niche has been a holiday favorite and a local treasure in downtown Roanoke. Though the store is closing, its spirit and legacy will remain a part of the Market District for years to come.