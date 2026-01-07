Transitions after T-Mobile’s acquisition of Lumos leads to unexpected service issues for some customers

DALEVILLE, Va. – Former Lumos customers are facing significant service disruptions and lengthy wait times as their internet and phone services transition to T-Mobile following last year’s acquisition.

Dozens of customers have reported lining up at the Daleville T-Mobile store over the past few days, seeking assistance with their internet service after experiencing unexpected outages. Many affected customers are seniors who have struggled with the online setup process.

“Mama started telling me her internet went off day four yesterday. Her phone and internet went dead and nobody would answer the phones or nothing at Lumos to help her out,” said Janet Mills, whose elderly mother was affected by the service interruption.

According to Mills, T-Mobile representatives indicated that Lumos was supposed to notify customers about the transition via letter in October. However, many customers, including Mills’ mother, claim they never received such notification.

The situation has been particularly challenging in Botetourt County, where seniors account for 32 percent of the population, according to Seniors Housing Business. One resident, who requested anonymity, reported spending nearly two hours on the phone with customer service while helping her elderly neighbor with the switch, followed by an additional 30-minute wait at the store.

T-Mobile acknowledged the issues in a statement:

“During a billing migration over the weekend, some customers in the area experienced service interruptions following incomplete T-Mobile account setups. We’ve worked with customers from over the weekend to restore their service and apologize for the inconvenience.

As the migration is ongoing, we’re continuing to support customers who need additional assistance and have information available on the Migration FAQs page or they can give our care team a call at 844-7TFIBER (844-783-4237).”

The service transition follows T-Mobile and investment firm EQT’s acquisition of Lumos, a fiber internet service provider operating in Virginia and the Carolinas, in early 2025.

As of today, many customers report they are still working to resolve these issues and restore their service.