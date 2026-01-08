Appomattox man arrested after stabbing on Gladwood Drive

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Deputies with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a stabbing incident on Gladwood Drive on January 7.

According to authorities, at approximately 3:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Gladwood Drive after reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from puncture wounds to the head. Deputies and Appomattox Rescue personnel provided first aid before the victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Timothy Jacob Mann of Appomattox. Mann faces charges of felony malicious wounding and felony third offense domestic assault and battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.