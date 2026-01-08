Buzz Live returns to Roanoke with free January shows at Center in the Square

ROANOKE, Va. – Buzz Live is making its return to downtown Roanoke this January with a new season of live shows at the Waldron Stage on Church Avenue!

The show, created by Michael Hemphill and produced in partnership with Center in the Square, has been called “The Tonight Show for Nonprofits.” Each episode features conversations with people who serve and are served by local arts and cultural organizations.

This season, viewers can expect to hear from groups like Mill Mountain Theatre, Science Museum of Western Virginia, Opera Roanoke, Roanoke Ballet, O. Winston Link Museum, KidSquare, Roanoke Pinball and Starcade, and more. Each episode also includes a musical guest connected to one of these nonprofits.

Buzz Live is free and open to the public. The shows will take place on Thursday nights in January — the 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th — starting at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and there will be a cash bar available.

If you can’t make it in person, the show is streamed live on Facebook and YouTube and later airs on Blue Ridge PBS.