Controlled burns planned to reduce wildfire threat in Blacksburg area

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Eastern Divide Ranger District is preparing to conduct prescribed fire operations today, pending all necessary approvals. The controlled burns are expected to continue through the afternoon, weather permitting.

These prescribed fires are part of forest management efforts to reduce overgrown vegetation, which helps protect nearby communities, infrastructure and natural resources from the threat of wildfires.

One of the planned burns will cover approximately 40 acres near State Route 621, about 6.5 miles from Blacksburg.

Currently, there are no road or area closures near the burn sites. However, the public is advised to watch for warning signs along roads near prescribed fire areas before and during the burns.

Residents in the vicinity may notice smoke during the operations. Officials recommend checking air quality updates on AirNow online or through their mobile app. Drivers encountering smoke on the road should slow down and turn on headlights for safety.

The district will assess weather conditions shortly before the burns begin. If conditions are unfavorable, the prescribed fire activities may be postponed or canceled. County emergency management officials will be notified when burning starts.

For ongoing updates, residents can visit the forest’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r08/gwj or follow their Facebook page.