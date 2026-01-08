Lynchburg Public Safety heroes recognized at new police building ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg first responders received well-deserved recognition at a special event today. The Optimist Club held its annual public safety awards, honoring the men and women who keep the city safe.

For the first time, the ceremony took place at Lynchburg’s new police building, adding significance to the occasion. Three local heroes stood out this year: the top emergency communications officer, a firefighter, and a police officer.

Detective David Dempsey of the Lynchburg Police Department was named officer of the year. Reflecting on his 32 years of service, he emphasized the importance of teamwork.

“In the 32 years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never solved a case by myself. It takes a lot of hard work from a lot of folks—to the dispatchers, to the police officers on the street,” Dempsey said.

The Optimist Club has been honoring Lynchburg’s public safety personnel for more than 20 years. Today’s event was a strong reminder of the dedication and teamwork that keep the community safe.