Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motor-vehicle crash

WSLS (WSLS)

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it was investigating a fatal motor-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning.

According to officials, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Blacksburg PD responded to the 3600 block of Indian Meadow Rd. regarding a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Officials said that the driver of a internet service vehicle ran off the roadway and impacted a tree. Once rescue was on the scene it was determined that the driver was deceased due to the nature of the collision. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

