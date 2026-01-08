Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motor-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it was investigating a fatal motor-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning.

According to officials, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Blacksburg PD responded to the 3600 block of Indian Meadow Rd. regarding a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Officials said that the driver of a internet service vehicle ran off the roadway and impacted a tree. Once rescue was on the scene it was determined that the driver was deceased due to the nature of the collision. The incident is under investigation.