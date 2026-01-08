Roanoke’s Wasena Bridge construction continues to progress with key structural updates

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Wasena Bridge replacement project continues to make steady progress with the delivery and installation of critical structural components.

Later today, one of three steel tub girders for the next section of the bridge is expected to arrive at the construction site. Officials anticipate placing this girder within the next few days. The remaining two girders for this set are scheduled for delivery Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with installation planned by the end of the week.

Once these girders are in place, the foundation for the bridge deck over the Roanoke River will be extended, bringing the new bridge closer to completion. Only one more span of tub girders will be needed after this to fully connect the bridge deck foundation from Wasena to Old Southwest.