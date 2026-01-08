Skip to main content
Transitions after T-Mobile’s acquisition of Lumos leads to unexpected service issues for some customers
ICE shooting reinforces Minnesota's grim role as Trump's public enemy No. 1
Temporary water outages scheduled for some customers in Link Road area in Lynchburg

Water outage map (courtesy of Lynchburg) (City of Lynchburg 2026)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Officials announced Thursday that between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, weather permitting, there will be a temporary water outage for some customers in the Link Road area.

Officials said that Lynchburg Water Resources crews will be replacing a leaking valve at the intersection of Link Road and Manton Lane.

The following addresses will be affected:

  • 2211-2601 Link Road
  • 3801-3823 Manton Lane
  • All homes on Ivylink Place
  • All homes on Willow Lawn Drive
  • All homes on Surrey Place and Surrey Lane

A flagging operation will be in place on Link Road between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work area. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

When water service is restored, these customers can expect discolored water on air in their waterlines and should run cold water in a bathtub for three to five minutes to flush their lines. If the water remains discolored, contact LWR at 434.455.4250.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

