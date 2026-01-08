Temporary water outages scheduled for some customers in Link Road area in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Officials announced Thursday that between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, weather permitting, there will be a temporary water outage for some customers in the Link Road area.

Officials said that Lynchburg Water Resources crews will be replacing a leaking valve at the intersection of Link Road and Manton Lane.

The following addresses will be affected:

2211-2601 Link Road

3801-3823 Manton Lane

All homes on Ivylink Place

All homes on Willow Lawn Drive

All homes on Surrey Place and Surrey Lane

A flagging operation will be in place on Link Road between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work area. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

When water service is restored, these customers can expect discolored water on air in their waterlines and should run cold water in a bathtub for three to five minutes to flush their lines. If the water remains discolored, contact LWR at 434.455.4250.