Virginia, UK present twin time capsule, capstone for America’s 250th anniversary

To mark America’s 250th anniversary of independence, Virginia and the United Kingdom have presented a twin titanium time capsule and a capstone from the George Washington statue in London to the U.S. Department of Interior. These will be installed this spring beneath the Washington Monument plaza as part of the national celebrations.

The time capsule matches one placed under the restored George Washington statue in London’s Trafalgar Square in June 2025. The capstone is carved from an original Portland limestone step replaced during the statue’s restoration. Both symbolize the enduring friendship and shared ideals between the U.S. and U.K.

Recommended Videos

“As the birthplace of American independence and the home of George Washington, Virginia is honored to help lead this meaningful commemoration of our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “The presentation of this Time Capsule and Capstone to Secretary Burgum and the Trump Administration reflects the enduring bond between the United States and the United Kingdom, a special relationship forged through history, strengthened by shared sacrifice, and sustained by our common commitment to liberty and self-government. This tribute connects our past to our future and reaffirms that the ideals that began in Virginia continue to unite free peoples on both sides of the Atlantic.”

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, honorary chair of the Friends of the Washington Statue, said, “As we reflect on shared values and intertwined histories, we felt it appropriate to mark the uniqueness of the VA-UK relationship as part of Virginia’s celebrations around the 250th. This Time Capsule and Capstone, which will be installed this spring at the epicenter of our nation’s iconic National Mall, serve as a unique and timeless reminder of our two Nations’ enduring commitment to freedom and friendship.”

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said, “The Department is proud to accept this time capsule, presented through the partnership of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United Kingdom, to connect America’s past, present, and future, while recognizing an enduring alliance with long-time partners around the world. This administration, under President Donald J. Trump, will continue to preserve the American story, ensuring that the principles, sacrifices, and shared history that shaped our nation remain alive and accessible for generations to come.”

Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Lammy added, “Time capsules are about speaking to the future. I am confident that when this treasure is opened up by our descendants, they will find Britain and America still the closest of friends and the surest of allies. Two free, multi-racial, English-speaking peoples anchoring our great Western family. This is who we are: a family based on freedom, a family that never tires in its pursuit of greatness and new horizons.”

The presentation ceremony took place January 7, 2026, at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, near the anniversary of the Treaty of Ghent, which ended hostilities between the U.S. and Great Britain in 1814. The original George Washington statue in London was gifted by Virginia in 1914 to commemorate the treaty’s centennial and unveiled in 1921.

The time capsule, designed by architect Lord Norman Foster, is set to be reopened on July 4, 2276. It contains winning entries from Virginia’s Expressions of Freedom student competition, proclamations and letters from senior U.S. and U.K. officials, and soil from Sulgrave Manor, the Washington family’s ancestral home in England. Additional items, including letters from President Donald Trump and King Charles III, will be added before installation.

The Portland limestone capstone features thirteen six-pointed stars replicating George Washington’s Headquarters Flag design. Both the time capsule and capstone will be placed beneath a Cambria black granite flagstone aligned on a direct line between the Washington Monument and Trafalgar Square, symbolizing the transatlantic connection.

The installation is funded through private donations via the Friends of the Washington Statue, a preservation nonprofit.

For more information, visit www.washingtonstatue.org.