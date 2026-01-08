WATCH: What caused the Blizzard of 1996?

Meteorologist Edward Shaw breaks down what caused the Blizzard of 1996, when warm, moist air from the Gulf Coast met up with cold arctic air from the north, creating a powerful nor’easter that dumped feet of snow across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Learn about how the storm formed and the significant impact it had, including major flooding in the days that followed1

This storm brought heavy snowfall measured in feet across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C.