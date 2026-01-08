Skip to main content
Clear icon
33º
Join Insider
Trending
Ferris wheel proposed atop Center in the Square to boost Roanoke tourism
The Current

Local News

WATCH: What caused the Blizzard of 1996?

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Meteorologist Edward Shaw breaks down what caused the Blizzard of 1996, when warm, moist air from the Gulf Coast met up with cold arctic air from the north, creating a powerful nor’easter that dumped feet of snow across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Learn about how the storm formed and the significant impact it had, including major flooding in the days that followed1

This storm brought heavy snowfall measured in feet across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos