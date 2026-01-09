Gov. Youngkin announces first payments made to farmers, forest landowners hit by Hurricane Helene

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that the first assistance payments have been made to farmers and forest landowners impacted by Hurricane Helene. The payments have been distributed through the Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant.

These first payments are for those who suffered an income loss as a result of market loss. Those who suffered other losses will receive payment following this first round. Five other states are receiving Helene-related block grant funding from the USDA as well.

“We have been committed to assisting our agricultural and forestry communities in Southwest Virginia since Hurricane Helene swept through. It is a testament to the hard work of this administration and our partnership with the Trump Administration and Secretary Rollins, the USDA, and the state agencies on the ground, that we are delivering the resources Virginians need. We will continue to stand with our agriculture and forestry producers to help Virginia farms and forestry operations rebuild and recover.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

“Administering the largest block grant in VDACS’ history has been a true team effort, and our team has risen to the occasion with hard work, innovation, and a deep commitment to helping our farmers and timberland owners recover and get back to work. I want to thank the VDACS team and our partners for the months of dedication needed to get this program off the ground and these essential payments into our producers’ pockets.” VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie

