Lynchburg teens, stolen guns and car break-ins spark police warning

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are sounding the alarm on a troubling trend involving young teens, stolen guns, and a surge in car break-ins across the area.

Court documents reveal a 15-year-old EC Glass High School student was involved in a months-long spree of breaking into cars last summer and winter. Disturbingly, the teen even brought a stolen firearm to school.

Capt. Stuart Herndon of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office stressed the dangers of unsecured guns. “Leaving a firearm in a car is just not a good practice. How many times do you get out of your car, and you might just accidentally leave it unlocked?”

He warned about the risks of guns near schools or in the hands of underage individuals. “It doesn’t matter where we’re at. Anywhere where there’s a gun near a school, or even an underage person possessing that firearm, someone could be and will be injured or killed.”

The case highlights a real danger, but Capt. Herndon emphasized that the problem is preventable. “We want them to understand that if they secure their weapon in their house, in a safe place, that weapon will not end up in the hands of someone out in the street.”

Police say more teens are breaking into cars, specifically searching for guns. They urge everyone to keep firearms locked up at home — never in vehicles.