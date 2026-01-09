Officials warn of card skimmers after arrest

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville grand jury has indicted 35-year-old Florin Doroiman after a card skimming device was found at a local Walmart, highlighting a growing threat across Virginia.

The discovery comes as the U.S. Secret Service reported finding approximately 400 illegal skimming devices nationwide last year.

“The thieves can take your credit card, simulate it, and use it to buy stuff before you know it,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.

These deceptive devices, which can be installed in everyday card readers, have the potential to steal thousands of dollars from unsuspecting shoppers. Captain John Dixon with the Danville Police Department’s Investigation Bureau says vigilant shoppers often spot these devices first.

“We want to build a relationship with our citizens and our community members to where if they see something suspicious, they immediately call us,” Dixon said.

PROTECTING YOURSELF FROM SKIMMERS

Card skimmers are most commonly found at:

ATMs

Vending machines

Gas stations

Dixon describes suspicious signs to watch for: “They’re either shiny and they don’t really blend in with the device, or they’re really bulky.”

To check for skimmers, experts recommend:

Testing if the keypad is loose

Looking for discoloration around the keypad

Checking for cut or tampered tape near the device

MONITORING YOUR ACCOUNTS

Suspicious bank account activity often provides the first indication of card skimming. “A lot of times with these skimmers you’ll see a test charge or a small charge. What the scammer is trying to do is make sure that information is good and valid before they make additional charges,” Dixon explained.

If suspicious charges appear, Dean advises immediate action: “If you have the ability to lock the card on your account, I would lock that card immediately and then get in touch with your bank.”

Law enforcement officials also recommend using tap-to-pay features when available, as they typically provide better security than inserting cards into readers.