WATCH: Chase the Chill event in Lynchburg

Jalen Stubbs, Multimedia Journalist

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you have been feeling the winter chill recently, there is a special event happening that might help you warm up in Lynchburg.

The 10th annual “Chase the Chill” event is underway right now across Lynchburg.

Local knitters and crocheters have been hard at work creating warm hats, scarves and mittens. The best part, they are free for anyone who needs them, no questions asked.

You can find these warm items at the Human Services Building on 9th Street, along with two more spots in the city.

