Ex-husband arrested in connection with murder of Ohio dentist and his wife

A Columbus police officer adjusts crime scene tape after officers responded to 1411 N. 4th St., where they found Monique Tepe and Spencer Tepe dead

The ex-husband of a woman who was found dead with her husband in their Ohio home is accused of fatally shooting the couple.

Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were found dead in their Columbus home on Dec. 30 from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a police incident report.

Michael David McKee, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident and charged with two counts of murder. The 39-year-old and Monique Tepe were married for about two years before they were divorced in 2017. The pair had no children together.

McKee graduated from VTC School of Medicine in Virginia in 2020.

Officers responded to the couple’s home after several concerned friends and co-workers called police to report that Spencer Tepe, a local dentist, had not shown up for work and Monique Tepe was not answering the phone. In one 911 call, a man reported seeing a body and blood in the couple’s home.

The couple were one month shy of celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Their two young children were also found in the home unharmed.

In a statement, Spencer’s brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, said while McKee’s arrest represents an important step toward justice" for the slain couple, “Nothing can undo the devastating loss of two lives taken far too soon.”

“Monique and Spencer remain at the center of our hearts, and we carry forward their love as we surround and protect the two children they leave behind,” Misleh said. “We will continue to honor their lives and the light they brought into this world.”

A video showing a person of interest wearing a hooded jacket was released by Columbia police this week. Three 9 mm shell casings were also found inside the home, police said.

Investigators believe the couple was killed between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.

McKee is being held in a facility outside of Ohio and his next court date is scheduled for Monday afternoon, according to online records.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

*This report was originally taken from NBC News and includes minimal edits from the WSLS 10 News Team*