Skip to main content
Fog icon
50º
Join Insider
Trending
Police separate Martinsville Mayor, Councilman during heated meeting over investigation
WATCH: Construction continues for Roanoke’s largest apartment complex
Gov. Youngkin announces first payments made to farmers, forest landowners hit by Hurricane Helene
The Current

Local News

Lynchburg Police seeking public’s assistance in locating missing woman, considered to be endangered

Brittany Lajuett (courtesy of LPD) (LPD2026)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Friday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 34-year-old woman.

According to the department, Brittany Lajuett, of Lynchburg, has been reported missing, and it is unclear the exact date she was last seen. Officials said Lajuett may have been in the Candlers Road area within the past several days. Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, she is considered endangered and LPD is concerned for her safety.

Recommended Videos

The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Ms. Lajuett or has information regarding her whereabouts to contact Officer Smith at (434) 941-3912 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Information may also be provided anonymously through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos