Lynchburg Police seeking public’s assistance in locating missing woman, considered to be endangered

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Friday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 34-year-old woman.

According to the department, Brittany Lajuett, of Lynchburg, has been reported missing, and it is unclear the exact date she was last seen. Officials said Lajuett may have been in the Candlers Road area within the past several days. Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, she is considered endangered and LPD is concerned for her safety.

The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Ms. Lajuett or has information regarding her whereabouts to contact Officer Smith at (434) 941-3912 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Information may also be provided anonymously through the P3 Tips app.