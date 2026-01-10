Skip to main content
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Patrick County on Friday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred around 2:21 p.m on Friday on South Main Street in Patrick County. Investigators said a Ford F-150 was traveling north when the driver experienced a medical emergency and the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, hitting several trees in the process.

Authorities said the driver was identified as 82-year-old Raymond Lee Spence of Stuart, Va. Sadly, Spence died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

