New River Community College offering apartment maintenance technician training for spring 2026 classes

New River Community College announced they are offering an apartment maintenance technician short-term training program for classes in spring 2026, and registration is now open.

The program involves training for 13 weeks beginning Feb. 4. There will be in-person classroom and lab activities that will teach the skills necessary to become a maintenance technician in the residential property or commercial building industry. The basics will be taught about the following:

electrical

plumbing

HVAC

mechanical

appliance

construction

painting

lock and key services

repairs

Those who complete the course will be eligible to sit for the Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician Certification Exam, which will, in turn, allow successful students to get their provisional certificate from the National Apartment Association Education Institute.

For more information, and to sign up for the course, click here.