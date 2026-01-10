Record-breaking flu season nationwide, Carilion outlines how to stay safe

ROANOKE, Va. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu cases may still be on the rise amidst a record-breaking season with over 15 million cases and 180,000 hospitalizations.

However, experts at Carilion say the season locally may have already peaked in Southwest Virginia. On Monday, Carilion saw around 51 positive flu cases, down from 178 right after Christmas. Despite local cases possibly being on the downturn, it is still important to protect yourself.

“I would still recommend getting the flu shot. The reason I would recommend it, that even though there is a mismatch, it may not prevent you from getting the flu, but it could prevent your symptoms from being very severe.” Dr. Thomas Kerkering, Chief of Infectious Diseases at VTC

On top of getting vaccinated, other ways to reduce your risk of catching the flu include washing your hands, cleaning commonly-touched surfaces, and wearing a mask when you’re sick to protect others.