Roanoke County Public Schools introduces new virtual counseling for students and families

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Earlier this week, Roanoke County Public Schools announced the launch of “Let’s Talk,” a new telehealth service that is available for elementary, middle and high school students.

Let’s Talk is done in partnership with Gaggle Therapy, who have worked with the district since March of 2024.

The district already provides mental health services such as Speak Up and Reach Out, but a grant from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services - which was given to the district in July of 2025 - provides students with virtual counseling.

“We pride ourselves in being an extension of the counseling programs at these school districts so that they can refer students on to us and we can offer them that mental health support,” Gaggle Therapy Director of Therapy Jenny Floersch said.

Students can register on their own or get referred to by the district.

After going through the registration process, students get matched with a licensed therapist who will work with their schedule.

“Once that’s complete, like I said, they’re matched to a therapist, same day,” Floersch said. “So now you’re tied to this person, the therapist is notified, they have a new client, and then they’re reaching out to them saying, all right, when are you available?”

Students and their families have access to five free counseling sessions on issues ranging from stress, depression, coping with grief, and other difficult life decisions.

All while providing a judgment-free space for students to get the help they need.

“I feel too that it removes part of the stigma that you’re not actually physically going or your parents may not be taking you somewhere, but ultimately in the comfort of your own home or bedroom, you can sit, and you can talk and you can get the support that you need,” Floersch said.

On the announcement page, Roanoke County Public Schools Director of School Counseling Dr. Shawn Hughes said, “We’re working to improve access to care by reducing barriers such as transportation and scheduling challenges, supporting early identification and intervention for mental health concerns, and fostering a more supportive and responsive school environment that promotes wellness and academic success.”