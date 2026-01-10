Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo continues, special guest to attend

SALEM, Va. – Dust off your boots and hold onto your hats - the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is back in the saddle and charging through the weekend!

Rodeo spokesman Kevin DeBusk stopped by the studio Saturday to give us a look at the action.

But it’s not just about the rides and roping. Saturday’s rodeo holds a deeper meaning for a young cowboy and his family.

Gabriel, an 11-year-old from Culpepper, will be in attendance on Saturday, and he and his family will get a VIP experience.

Gabriel has been battling heart problems since birth, which have resulted in autoimmune and other underlying health issues. Gabriel has even had to have multiple open-heart surgeries and a transplant.

