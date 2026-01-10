Taste of Virginia Market & Expo held at Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was a great day for foodies in the Roanoke Valley looking to try some local goodies!

The Taste of Virginia Market & Expo was held on Saturday at the Hotel Roanoke, celebrating local artisans from across the commonwealth.

Hundreds of vendors were there to showcase their products and connect with everyone as a way to promote shopping local.

“It allows the farmers to make products for people locally within their communities and businesses within their communities. And it also gathers eaters to understands. Where their products are coming from, where to go to source those products, and gives them a little bit more education as a consumer.” Seyra Whitney, President of the Virginia Association for Biological Farming Conference

The expo was part of the 26th Annual Virginia Association for Biological Farming Conference, which gathers farmers from across Virginia to share knowledge, connect and attend workshops.