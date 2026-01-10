Winter weather’s impact on migraines

A closer look at triggers for migraines and treatments that can help ease the pain.

As the colder weather sets in, it can impact our bodies in more ways than we think.

For some, these changes in the atmosphere can trigger a migraine.

“Sudden changes in barometric pressure from the weather can create what we call a disequilibrium in our sinuses, which can trigger a migraine for those who suffer from them,” said Emad Estemalik, MD, a headache specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

Along with sudden weather changes, Dr. Estemalik said extreme cold temperatures this time of year can also bring on a migraine for some people.

For those sensitive to the cold, staying inside on those more frigid days can help.

If you do need to go outside, make sure to bundle up and cover your head and neck.

Dr. Estemalik added it’s important to have your migraine medications on hand in case you start getting symptoms.

While we can’t control the weather, there are other things migraine sufferers can control.

“Make sure you’re getting enough sleep and exercise. It’s also important that you’re reducing stress and managing any psychiatric comorbidities, like anxiety or depression,” Dr. Estemalik said.

If migraines continue to be a problem and affect your daily life, Dr. Estemalik said it’s time to talk to your doctor.

They can help you find the right treatment to manage your symptoms.