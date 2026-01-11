Democrat Adam Murphy kicks off campaign for Virginia’s 9th US House District

Adam Murphy, a Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, officially began his launch tour Saturday at the South County Library in Roanoke.

It is his first foray into politics. Murphy says that he will be running on a platform that puts the people of Southwest Virginia first.

“For me it’s about bringing down the cost of living and about bringing back common-sense policies that serve people over corporations,” Murphy said. What I mean by that is things like Medicare for all which will save people trillions in the long run.”

Dozens of people came out to hear Murphy speak on his vision for the district and his rebuilding plan.

“We need change,” Murphy said. “Like rebuilding Southwest Virginia. Bringing back manufacturing, supporting our small businesses and our farms.”

Murphy says that he would also aim to reach across party lines for the benefit of Southwest Virginia.

“I think that we need to focus on actual solutions that work. It’s not about taking credit, it’s not about party loss, it’s about making sure people actually get what they need and I will do anything it takes to get that.”

Joy Powers is also running for the Democratic nomination. She was previously the Democratic nominee for the 51st District of the Virginia House of Delegates in 2025.

If he secures the nomination, his opponent in the 9th district would be incumbent Republican Morgan Griffith, who has held the reliably Republican seat since 2011.

10 News reached out to Griffith for a statement regarding murphy but did not hear back.