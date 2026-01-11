Del. Sam Rasoul files legislation to expand affordable housing unit availability

ROANOKE, Va. – New affordable housing in Roanoke is a persistent topic in the Star City.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, recently filed legislation to expand the availability of affordable housing units in the city.

Roanoke is currently in need of at least 3,500 affordable housing units, and House Bill 181 would permit the city to create and maintain an affordable housing dwelling unit program. 10 News spoke to Rasoul about the bill.

“Well, everyone’s worried about affordability and the cost of living is so high, but in particular around housing. And so this piece of legislation that’s brought forward just says that, hey, when there’s ever there’s a new development, a certain percentage of it should be affordable. That way the police officers, teachers, firefighters, people who are serving that community can actually afford to live in it." Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke,

This legislation will add Roanoke to the limited list of localities that may mandate affordable housing units. Other localities permitted to mandate housing affordability include Albemarle and Loudoun counties, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Charlottesville, Fairfax, and Falls Church.