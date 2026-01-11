Protestors gather at Roanoke as part of nationwide protests following fatal shooting by ICE agent

ROANOKE, Va. – At least 100 people gathered in Roanoke on Sunday afternoon as protests broke out nationwide after a woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

The protest was officially called “ICE Out For Good Roanoke” and was put together by Indivisible Roanoke.

“We are here today to stand up against the - quite frankly public execution - of an innocent civilian early this week by ICE agents in Minnesota." Danny Clawson, Executive Director Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition

Protestors waved signs and rallied together to spread the message of keeping ICE out of Southwest Virginia.

“ICE agents are jokes. They are unqualified, untrained, inappropriate. They are not fit to be in our communities.” Danny Clawson, Executive Director Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition

The fatal shooting of Renee Good has sparked protests across the country, with many protestors saying that they are rallying and fighting for the country they love and for nationwide change.

“We wouldn’t be out here fighting if we didn’t love America. Why would we be out here fighting if we didn’t love the country that we are in? That would be quite stupid for us to be out here fighting for a system we did not love.” Dallas Wayne Cooper, protester

Meanwhile, protestors like Sullivan Manley - who is also the Co-President of Roanoke Young Democrats - were rallying to fight for their future and to make sure their voice was heard.