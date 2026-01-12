One wanted, one in custody after assault and robbery in Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following an assault and robbery that left a victim hospitalized.

On Jan. 8, around 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about an individual at Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, including facial fractures. The victim told authorities he had been visiting a friend in the Nash’s Lane area of Gladys when he was violently assaulted by Eric Julian Reynolds and James Timothy Scott.

According to authorities, the assailants took personal items from the victim after the attack. A search warrant was executed at an address on Nash’s Lane, leading to the arrest of Eric Julian Reynolds. He faces charges including robbery, malicious wounding, grand larceny, and credit card theft.

James Timothy Scott is wanted on the same charges. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers.

Authorities confirmed that the victim and suspects knew each other prior to the incident.