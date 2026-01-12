Charges pending following Pulaski County poaching bust

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Charges are pending after a large poaching bust that took place in Pulaski County in Nov. 2025, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said.

VADWR said Virginia Conservation Police received information in October that a “Pulaski County resident was routinely hunting from the road and targeting trophy antlered deer.“ An officer soon began conducting surveillance and collecting evidence.

Authorities said on Nov. 24, officers met the suspect at his residence with multiple search warrants. The suspect admitted to trespassing and killing deer from the road. The following was removed from the suspect’s home:

10 antler sets, only one of which had less than eight points

Three firearms

Two captive raccoons

Charges are now pending as a result of this investigation.

The VADWR emphasized the importance of avoiding illegal hunting, as it can hurt wildlife populations and ethical hunters who follow the rules.