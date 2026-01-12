Man arrested after attempting to meet with 11-year-old in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – A man was arrested for possession of child pornography after allegedly attempting to meet an 11-year-old in Bedford, Bedford Police Department said.

BPD said they obtained information that 50-year-old Thomas McKinley was planning to travel from the Town of Chesterfield to the Town of Bedford in “an attempt to engage in sexual acts with a person he believed to be an 11-year-old child.”

Recommended Videos

Officers said they located McKinley and took him into custody, where he was charged with possession of child pornography. McKinley is now being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

Additional charges are pending. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Bedford Police Department at (540) 587-6011.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.