Pulaski County Animal Control offering rabies vaccines after cat tests positive for rabies

Photo of the Pulaski, Virginia sign in the Town of Pulaski.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Animal Control is now offering rabies vaccines after a cat tested positive for rabies on Thursday, Pulaski County Animal Control said.

On Jan. 8, a cat was collected near the Martin Avenue area in Pulaski that tested positive for rabies. One citizen and a feral cat were reported to be exposed to the animal.

As a result, Pulaski County Animal Control Officers and Paws Clinic staff will be going door to door in the Martin Avenue area, administering Rabies vaccines for only $8 each. If you would like to be added to the list, please contact your local animal control at 540-674-8359.

The Virginia Department of Health has emphasized the importance of keeping up with your pet’s rabies vaccinations, as it can be fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated. Rabies can enter the body via an animal bite, scratch, or circumstance that allows saliva/rabid tissue to enter the nervous system or mucus membrane, such as through the eyes, nose, or open wound.

These steps are recommended to stay safe from rabies: