Pulaski County Emergency Management receives federal funding for wildfire response equipment

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski County Emergency Management announced Monday that it had been awarded funding through the U.S Department of the Interior Office of Wildland Fire Slip-pm Tanker Program to strengthen local wildlife response capabilities.

Officials said the program is designed to help small, rural and remote emergency response agencies rapidly expand their ability to combat wildland fires. The federal program provides funding for slip-on water tanks that can be mounted on existing vehicles, effectively converting them into wildland fire engines.

The County was one of only 97 local emergency response agencies selected across 26 states for this award valued at $27,266.60.

Through this award, Pulaski County Emergency Management will equip one of its existing pickup trucks with a slip-on tanker, enhancing its capacity to respond to wildland fires both locally and across the Commonwealth.

“This equipment will allow us to respond more quickly and effectively to wildfire incidents,” said Brad Wright, Emergency Manager for Pulaski County. “By utilizing a vehicle already in our fleet, we are able to maximize resources while increasing our operational readiness.”

“This is another great example of Emergency Management being resourceful and proactive in preparing the County to respond to wildfires and related incidents,” stated Jonathan Sweet, County Administrator. “We have unfortunately seen from other communities around the country how devastating a wildfire can be and how important it is to quickly and adequately respond in order to save lives and property. This grant funded equipment further outfits our fire and emergency response teams, and significantly increases safety and our probability of success.”

For more information about Pulaski County Emergency Management and its programs, follow Pulaski County Emergency Management on Facebook or contact Brad Wright at 540-994-2974.