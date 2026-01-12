Two charged with misdemeanors in connection with shooting deaths of hunting dogs

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a man and woman were facing misdemeanor charges after shooting and killing two hunting dogs Jan. 1.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Poorhouse Creek Road for two hunting dogs found deceased with gunshot wounds at 3:40 p.m.

Once on the scene, deputies attempted to detain Nicholas Dirks for the investigation. Dirks resisted and was arrested for obstruction of justice and possession of a concealed weapon, which was found on his person. All other individuals who were on scene were cooperative.

During the investigation, the landowners explained that the hunting dogs had chased and killed their livestock, so they shot the dogs; however, after shooting the dogs, they did not notify anyone of the events and discarded the deceased dogs near the road.

A necropsy was performed on the dogs, which showed they did have feathers within their digestive tract. After the evidence was gathered, the investigation, Vanessa Dirks and Nicholas Dirks were charged with the following:

Misdemeanor- Abandonment/Dumping of an animal

Misdemeanor- Leaving disabled or dead animal in road, or allowing dead animal to remain unburied