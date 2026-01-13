Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
58º
Join Insider
Trending
Charges pending following Pulaski County poaching bust
Filing taxes for free in 2026 with IRS Free File
The Current

Local News

Filing taxes for free in 2026 with IRS Free File

(AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) (Jon Elswick, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The IRS is offering an easier way to file taxes for free with IRS Free File.

If your income is less than $89,000 a year, you’re eligible to use IRS Free File, which allows you to electronically file your taxes and receive your owed tax refund for free. On top of it being free, IRS Free File partner companies can’t disclose or use tax return information for purposes other than tax return preparation without your voluntary consent.

Recommended Videos

The IRS has provided a list of information you will need to file your tax returns with IRS Free File:

You can get more information on how to file your taxes with the IRS here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos