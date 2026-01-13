Filing taxes for free in 2026 with IRS Free File

The IRS is offering an easier way to file taxes for free with IRS Free File.
If your income is less than $89,000 a year, you’re eligible to use IRS Free File, which allows you to electronically file your taxes and receive your owed tax refund for free. On top of it being free, IRS Free File partner companies can’t disclose or use tax return information for purposes other than tax return preparation without your voluntary consent.
The IRS has provided a list of information you will need to file your tax returns with IRS Free File:
- Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
- Wage and income information, such as Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, and the Form 1099 series.
- Documentation for all tax credits and deductions.
- AGI for the prior year or a self-selected PIN. Taxpayers need this information to validate and sign an electronic tax return. First-time filers over the age of 16 can enter “0” as their prior year income to sign their tax return.
- Bank account and routing number. If taxpayers get a refund, they need this information to have their refund directly deposited.
You can get more information on how to file your taxes with the IRS here.