Man charged after Wythe County drug bust

Photo of Tracy Leon Davis and seized money and drugs/drug paraphernalia.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A man was charged after a traffic stop that led to a drug bust in Wythe County on Monday, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said.

WCSO said deputies conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at a Sheetz in Wytheville on Monday. Two occupants were in the vehicle.

Authorities said that during the traffic stop, a narcotics K9 was used and gave a positive alert. The vehicle was then searched, and suspected methamphetamine and U.S. currency were seized.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. She is now being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The passenger was identified as 43-year-old Tracy Leon Davis. He was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine

Three counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Three counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (10 grams or more)

Davis is also being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

This case is still under investigation, and more charges are expected. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.