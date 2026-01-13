Skip to main content
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors selects new Chair and Vice Chair

Vice Chair Radford (left) Board Chair Shepherd (Right) (Courtesy of Roanoke County) (ROCO2026)

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that it had selected a new Chair and Vice Chair to serve for 2026.

According to the County, Tammy Shepherd was elected as Chair and has served as the Vinton District representative since 2024. This will be her first year serving as Board Chair.

In addition, David Radford was selected to serve as Vice Chair. Radford has served as the Windsor Hills District representative since 2018. He previously served as Board Chair in 2020 and 2025, as well as Vice Chair 2021.

Board meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m. Public hearings will be held at 6:00 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise advertised. Meeting agendas can be found here.

