Winter isolation hits seniors hard — Local programs, therapists urge staying active

ROANOKE, VA – Winter can be a challenging time for some seniors, from limited activities to not seeing as many faces, feelings of isolation and depression can amplify.

“I do see an increase in feelings of isolation once the holidays are over and they’re not seeing their family members and relatives as much, and that becomes problematic for them during the months in the later wintertime,” said Thriveworks Licensed Professional Counselor and Registered Art Therapist Holly Humphreys.

Humphreys said the most important thing seniors should do is find ways to be active in their lives.

“There’s a tendency to want to just isolate, stay at home, stay in your bedroom, in the bed, or in the recliner, and just watch TV where it’s nice and cozy. But that actually feeds into the depression or depressive feelings that they may be having,” said Humphreys.

She advised being more intentional about getting out of the house and engaging in light activities. Whether it’s going to the local mall and walking around, setting up lunches, or even joining a book club, or doing more with your church.

One way seniors can get involved is through the Local Office of Aging in Roanoke, which serves the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig, Alleghany, and the cities of Roanoke, Salem, and Covington.

President and CEO Ron Boid said the Local Office of Aging’s mission is to help older persons remain independent for as long as possible.

The group helps about 75,000 seniors a year, and there are all types of services from care coordination, case management, to Meals on Wheels.

Ron Boid said it’s about more than just providing meals for older adults.

“Getting into the home, getting eyes on them, seeing if you can identify anything that needs to be addressed, because even not having prescriptions, you never know when inclement weather’s going to happen if they’re running low on their prescriptions or low on supplies, period. It’s very important to try to check on them, whether it’s telephonically or in the home,” said Boid.

Someone who benefits from these services is Jan Bitrick, who has received services from the Local Office of Aging for more than 15 years.

“At least I get to see somebody every day when they knock on the door with the meals,” said Bitrick.

She’s even made some really good friends through Meals on Wheels.

“Steve, that usually comes on Tuesday, would probably be the one I think of the most. It was odd when I first met him. I had known him a long time ago, had known his daughter, and then to make contact again. And we also have mutual friends that we discuss, and it makes it nice,” said Bitrick.

Meanwhile, Humphreys said she’s seeing a lot more seniors throughout the entire year.

According to Thriveworks, seniors (65 and older) represent more than five percent of Thriveworks’ total client base. In 2025, Thriveworks saw a 27% increase in sessions attended by seniors. At the end of 2024, almost 13% of Holly’s clients were 65 and older. At the end of 2025, seniors made up almost 15% of her client base.

“I think it’s probably been something that has been missing for them for a while. They’ve been very limited in what they’ve been provided and what has been offered to them. So I think, it’s great that they’re able to access this help a lot easier now,” said Humphreys.