91-year-old man dies in Alleghany County crash

Authorities said the crash happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. on I-64

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Alleghany County that claimed the life of a 91-year-old man.

Authorities said the crash happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 64 at the 1.1-mile marker.

According to state troopers, Billy Jack Camden was driving a Subaru Crosstrek when he lost control, crossed the median and westbound lanes, then hit the guardrail.

Camden was transported to LewisGale Alleghany Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

