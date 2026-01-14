Man charged after assault and attempted robbery at Benny’s Pizza in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been charged and is currently in custody in connection with an assault and attempted robbery at Benny’s Pizza in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Natavius Wells, 26, of Lynchburg, reportedly entered the business and got into an argument with staff. During the altercation, Wells grabbed money from the tip jar and tried to run from the store. Lynchburg Police told 10 News that when employees confronted him, Wells assaulted one, throwing the employee to the ground.

Several patrons followed Wells outside and were able to detain him until officers arrived. He was taken into custody without further incident and has been charged with assault and attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.