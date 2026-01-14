Virginia data center industry booming, leaders gather in Lynchburg to plan future

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia’s data center industry is experiencing rapid growth, and leaders from across the commonwealth gathered in Lynchburg to chart its future at the Emerging Industry Summit on Data Center Development.

The day-long event brought together voices from state agencies, local governments, and industry experts to discuss the nuts and bolts of data center development—from construction challenges to community benefits and concerns.

Butch Jefferson, a Lynchburg realtor, expressed optimism about the sector’s potential. “I think the opportunity for data centers to grow here in the central and southwest Virginia area is a fantastic thing. The one constant in life is change and growth,” he said.

Bif Johnson, CEO of Hurt & Proffitt, highlighted the increasing demand for data centers driven by everyday technology use. “We’re all using technology that needs data centers. Whether it’s our phones, our streaming technology at home, that is not going to decrease, it’s only going to increase,” Johnson said. “As data centers need to grow and expand, that opportunity is going to be there for central and southwest Virginia.”

Johnson also addressed misinformation and fears surrounding data centers. “There’s a lot of misinformation or fear that surrounds these data centers from all different avenues. What we just want to do is get accurate information out,” he added.

Local business owners shared insights on how data centers impact local economies and Virginia’s competitive edge. Jefferson noted, “Economic development is something that we need to be aware of because those are going to be driving factors within our area and economy that will end up driving real estate and population.”

The summit covered a wide range of topics, including current market conditions and legislative outlooks, providing business leaders and policymakers with a roadmap for the industry’s future.

Experts say this conversation comes at a critical time as Virginia continues to position itself as a leader in the data center industry, even as some Virginians question the impact of these facilities on their communities.