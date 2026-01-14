Virginia Lawmakers Return for 2026 Session with Abortion, Taxes, Schools and Redistricting on the Agenda

ROANOKE, VA. – Virginia lawmakers are back in Richmond for the start of the 2026 General Assembly session, with major issues on the table, including abortion access, redistricting, tax relief, and education.

10 News asked residents what they want lawmakers to prioritize as the 2026 session gets underway.

Some people said they want lawmakers to focus on jobs and growing the economy.

“Whatever they can bring to the city that makes revenue for the employees for other people — just bringing more money,” said Samuel Sapp.

Others said they want lawmakers to address education costs and protect rights.sv

“Education more affordable, human rights. Let’s support the LGBTQ community with the new governor coming in,” said Greg Land.

Some residents said they don’t want lawmakers changing gun laws.

“I’d like to see them leave the guns alone. That’s my biggest thing,” said Timmy Craighead

When it comes to taxes, some told 10 News they want relief and say the economy should be the priority.

“Just lowering taxes and looking out for the economy,” said Jason Howerton,

topics, including child care and education.

One proposal, introduced by Del. Sam Rasoul, would send additional state dollars to schools to better support English language learner students and students with disabilities.

Republican leaders say tax relief is also a priority this session, including renewed efforts to eliminate the grocery tax.

Lawmakers are also expected to vote on four proposed constitutional amendments, including measures dealing with:

Voting rights

Same-sex marriage

Abortion access

Redistricting

If lawmakers advance those amendments, voters would ultimately decide whether to adopt them.

One of the proposed constitutional amendments involves abortion access.

“I’m an adoptee myself, and I’ve been reunited with both my parents and stuff, but every woman should have a right for if she needs to do the right thing for herself and her body,” said Brandi Dobbins.

Not everyone agreed.

“I don’t believe in abortion and stuff like that and they need to just leave it alone,” said Jason Howerton.